Facing Bleak Future Under New FDA Regulations, Cigar Industry Picks Up Pace of New Launches
Smokeshop Magazine's Editor,
E. Edward Hoyt III, comments on this month's industry trends...


Regulation Focus:
Deeming Regs and Retailers:
Questions Answered
There’s no shortage of questions among retailers regarding the FDA deeming regulations. Here, some of the most common, and pressing, are answered.
Cover Story:
Chicago’s Biggs Cigar Emporium
Chicago’s Biggs Mansion is no ordinary cigar destination. Embracing a wide range of customer demographics in a one-of-a-kind “super destination,” the project became owner Fred Latsko’s labor of love.
Cigarmaker Q&A:
Jorge Padrón, Padrón Cigars:
Marking Milestones
Even as company patriarch Jose Orlando Padrón celebrates his 90th birthday, the family company he founded continues to methodically build upon its strong foundation, crafting top-quality cigars for an ever-broader range of cigar enthusiasts.


